Globe again topped the Netflix ISP Speed Index in September, the eighth month this year, leading Philippine Internet Service Providers (ISPs) performance rating of the popular streaming service. Globe scored 3.4 Mbps in the Index for the month through its Globe At Home Broadband Business, higher than its 3.2 Mbps result in August. This score indicates that the Philippines is at par with other countries and regions which are experiencing world-class speeds on Netflix like Canada, Finland and South Korea.

Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, determines monthly rankings by calculating an ISP’s performance in primetime streaming sessions based on the maximum bitrate set by combining resolution, streaming device, and encode recipe. The better a network is, the closer a session will be to reaching this maximum possible bitrate.

“We are committed to provide a better, faster and more reliable connectivity experience to our customers. Through our continuous robust network builds and fiber rollout, we hope to reach more homes across the country, and play a part in uplifting our countrymen’s lives,” said Barbie Dapul, Vice President for Marketing of Globe At Home.

As of September, Globe has rolled out an additional one million fiber lines and earmarked an unprecedented P76 billion in capital expenditures, the bulk of which will be spent on data network builds.

Experience world-class internet connectivity on your next Netflix binge with Globe At Home. Customers can watch their favorite Netflix shows by availing Globe At Home’s offering of UNLI Fiber UP 1499 with speeds of up to 35Mbps.

The internet-only unlimited plan comes in handy when attending online classes, downloading school modules, and uploading completed homework. This promo aims to support the online needs of the entire family’s new normal. So each member can attend school, work, and other online activities at the comfort of their home.

Applying for UNLI Fiber UP 1499 is easy and can be done at home. Simply visit https://shop.globe.com.ph/products/broadband/unli-plan-1499 to apply. Make sure to have one valid ID on hand for verification. Acceptable ID includes driver’s license, Philippine passport, SSS, BIR, PRC, voter’s ID, Pag-IBIG, Postal ID, PhilHealth, UMID, or NBI clearance.

For other available offers, visit https://shop.globe.com.ph/broadband-plans and follow Globe At Home on Facebook and Viber for more updates.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

