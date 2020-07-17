Globe and Ayala Enterprise Circle to hold free webinar for SMEs for the new normal

In the COVID-19 pandemic, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are one of the hardest-hit in the country. A report by the Department of Trade and Industry revealed that this industry accounts for 60% of the total annual revenues of all Philippine businesses, employing 63% of working Filipinos. Globe myBusiness has partnered with the Ayala Enterprise Circle (AEC) for a webinar to provide support in jumpstarting this economic force.

Globe myBusiness and AEC will hold Embracing Technology in the New Normal, a free webinar where SMEs can learn best practices, helpful tips, and how to use technology for business continuity from the country’s leading entrepreneurs. The webinar will be led by Paco Magsaysay of Carmen’s Best; Dennis Ng of Mober; and Joe Magsaysay of Potato Corner. They will be joined by Ernest Cu, President and CEO of Globe, who will join the discussion as the chief panel reactor.

“The pandemic and the community quarantine has impacted the SME sector. This webinar will open up opportunities for entrepreneurs to harness technology and streamline operations. In effect, this will greatly contribute to the success of the country’s economy,” says Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

The Ayala Enterprise Circle was developed to upskill, empower, and help SMEs recover through the pandemic. Once fully launched to Ayala Group SMEs, its members will enjoy access to exclusive Ayala Group solutions and offerings, mentorship from industry leaders, masterclasses, business-matching and co-marketing opportunities.

With Globe myBusiness, SMEs can select from a wealth of digital solutions to help them in every stage of their journey, most especially during times of need. Its services include mobile, internet, data, and voice solutions that are designed to help reach new and existing customers, build an e-commerce platform, and be future-ready.

Embracing Technology in the New Normal is open to all SMEs. It will be held on July 21, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 NN. Limited slots are available and registration is required. To join, visit https://ayala.zoom.us/webinar/ register/WN_ 1axeCYiUQyyvgqA0MD53RQ.

For more information about Globe myBusiness, visit globe.com.ph/business/sme. To receive news and priority invitations to Ayala Enterprise Circle webinars and promotions, please join the AEC mailing list at www.ayalaenterprisecircle.com.









