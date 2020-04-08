Global Ferronickel suspends Surigao del Norte mining

The operating arm of Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc. (FNI) has temporarily suspended its mining operations in Surigao del Norte, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a disclosure on Wednesday, Platinum Group Metals Corp. (PGMC) has halted its operations located at Barangay Cagdianao in the Municipality of Claver.

This is in accordance with the requests of Surigao del Norte governor Francisco T. Matugas and Claver Mayor Georgia D. Gokiangkee to cease mining operations.

The temporary suspension is in compliance with the policy directions being implemented by the local government units.

“As a good corporate citizen, we comply with all rules and regulations, and as a good neighbor, we listen to the concerns of the local community,” FNI President Dante R. Bravo said.

PGMC will continue to observe quarantine and sanitation procedures, as the company will maintain a skeleton staff for its site maintenance and relief operations.









The mining company initially earmarked P10 million for relief assistance to the impact and non-impact communities from the 14 barangays in Claver.

“We also stand together with the Surigaonon people and the whole country in the fight against this pandemic,” Mr. Bravo said.

PGMC has since distributed relief goods, disinfectants, face masks, meals, and other essential items to 10,995 people. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave

















