Even though we’re two years well into the pandemic, you can’t deny that coronavirus essentials STILL make for no-brainer holiday presents.

So if you’re a practical gift-giver, here are our top BENCH/ Everyday Essentials for gifting:

BENCH/ Alcogel Ultimate Clean Air + Surface Disinfectant Spray

A room spray and a disinfectant in one, BENCH/’s Air + Surface Disinfectant Spray is definitely on the top of our nice-to-gift list! It comes in Powder Power, Lavender Dreams, and Ring Around a Rosey scents that have a fresh aroma that lingers, but never overpowers. Plus points because it’s also available in travel-sized 60ml bottles, so you can disinfect on-the-go!

BENCH/ Alcogel Antibacterial Hand and Body Wash

The perfect gift for the skindulgent friend who loves to give their skin a treat! This antibacterial hand and body wash from BENCH/ is infused with Argan Oil and Vitamin E for that smooth and moisturized feeling.

BENCH/ Alcogel Skin Antiseptic Solution

This BENCH/ Alcogel skin sanitizer kills 99.9% of bacteria to keep skin clean and germ free. The non-sticky formulation and long term effectiveness makes this product an essential for friends and family who are always out and about their daily activities.

BENCH/ Alcogel Clean Kitchen

Christmas is among the celebrations where the kitchen is essential. Good thing this all-natural brew BENCH/ Clean Kitchen Sanitizer does an impressive job keeping kitchens, utensils, surfaces, and even fresh produce spick-and-span clean and germ free!

BENCH/ Organics Lavender Castile Soap

This essential soap is perfect for the essential oil lover — or anyone for that matter! Why? With seven different uses (face, body, hair, shaving, dishes, surfaces, and washing fresh produce!), your giftee is sure to find this all-in-one lather useful.

Find these practical holiday gifts in BENCH/ stores nationwide, or at their official online store at https://shop.bench.com.ph/.

