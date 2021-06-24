Treat yourself with an affordable smartphone without hassle as vivo joins Shopee for the Super Brand Day on June 26 to 28.

“We are very excited for our first regional Super Brand Day with a leading player like Shopee to scale our presence in the region,” said Charisma Buan, public relations lead at vivo Philippines.

Shopee Philippines Director Martin Yu also expressed his delight in taking the e-commerce platform’s partnership with vivo to the next level. “This collaboration comes at an opportune time where more people are shopping from home, and we are pleased to work with vivo to deliver even more value to shoppers looking to purchase their products,” he said.

“We saw great results for our past few campaigns with Shopee. Building on this track record, we will continue to leverage Shopee’s wide reach and engagement features to give our shoppers the best shopping experience,” Ms. Buan added.

Shoppers can purchase selected vivo smartphones at a discounted price on Shopee. Aside from enjoying this big sale of up to P9,000 for the vivo smartphones, shoppers also have a chance to win additional gifts and vouchers only from the brand’s official store.

For buyers looking for excellent selfie phones, the vivo V21 and V21e will be priced at the best value. These smartphones encompass the world’s first 44-megapixel selfie camera. Both of their front and rear cameras also have stabilization, which makes every photo high quality.

The V21 and V21e are also ideal choices for buyers who want to have a great gaming experience and faster internet usage, being equipped with 8GB + 3GB extended RAM.

For those who prefer much more budget-friendly smartphones, vivo offers their bestselling Y1s and Y12s. Even with their cheaper prices, buyers will own stunning smartphones with their slim design and Halo FullView™ Display, AI Face Beauty, and long-lasting battery.

The Y1s is available at only P4,799 with a P100 off voucher applicable. Meanwhile, the discounted price of Y12s is P5,799, with a P300 off voucher available. Get an additional P200 off when purchasing the Wireless Sport Lite with any phone.

The vivo Y20s G (4+128), an online-exclusive, can also be purchased, which would save the buyer a total of P1,600 when combining the P1,300 discount and P300 voucher. It comes with a free DITO sim card, while stocks last.

There will also be a special and limited number of P6,000 off vouchers for the vivo V20.

More vivo smartphones will sell at a discounted price, where shoppers can also receive exclusive vouchers of P1,000.

To increase the anticipation further on the Super Brand Day, vouchers from vivo of up to P1,000 off storewide await winning shoppers on the exclusive Instagram story filter game created by vivo. Coins collected can be exchangeable for gifts and vouchers through the official store of vivo on Shopee.

vivo also launches a promotion where buyers on Shopee can win exclusive prizes. Simply follow its official Shopee store and get a chance to receive gifts from vivo when they reach 950,000 and one million followers.

For the prices, discounts, and vouchers of vivo products on Shopee for the Super Brand Day, refer to the following details:

Shopee Super Brand Day Sale Price (PHP):

Model Original Price (PHP) Shopee Super Brand Day Sale Price (PHP) Additional Voucher Total Savings Y1s 5,499 4,799 100 800 Y12s 6,499 5,799 300 1,000 Y20i 2021 7,499 6,999 300 800 Y20s G (4+128) 8,999 7,699 300 1,600 Y30 9,999 7,999 300 2,300 V20 19,999 16,999 Max 6,000 9,000 V21e 17,999 16,999 1,000 2,000

Vouchers:

P50 OFF voucher (no min. spend)

P100 OFF voucher (min. spend P4,000)

P300 OFF voucher (min. spend P5,000)

P500 OFF voucher (min. spend P9,000)

P1,000 OFF on selected vivo phones – V15, V17 Pro, V19 Neo, V20and V20 Pro

P6,000 OFF on selected vivo phones – V20 (limited only)

Do not miss the exciting partnership of vivo and Shopee on Super Brand Day. For more information on these amazing deals, visit vivo’s official Shopee store. Head on to https://www.vivoglobal.ph/ or to vivo’s official Facebook and Instagram pages for the full specs of these smartphones.