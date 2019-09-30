By Ulysses Ang

Geely returns to PHL with the Coolray SUV

LAST JULY, Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) was officially appointed as the importer and distributor of Geely cars in the Philippines. The company is the newest member of the Sojitz Corporation group, which has been in the automotive business locally since the 1960’s.

Today, two months after SGAP’s appointment, they are launching their very first vehicle offering: the 2020 Geely Coolray subcompact SUV.

With the tagline “Bring the fun back in driving,” the Geely Coolray comes with turbocharged power as standard. Also equipped with direct-injection and dual variable valve timing (Dual VVT), the 1.5-liter 3-cylinder motor generates a healthy 177 horsepower and 255Nm of torque. Paired with a wet-type 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, 0-100 km/h is achieved in just 7.9 seconds. Cruise control is standard.

As the parent company of Volvo Cars, Geely used the Swedish premium automaker’s expertise to develop the BMA or B-segment Modular Architecture. With a team of about 100 individuals from 20 countries working together, the BMA allows the Coolray, and in turn, upcoming Geely models to exceed the criteria of a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. Apart from using the BMA platform, Geely is upping the safety game with standard ABS with EBD, Traction Control, Stability Control, and Hill Descent Control on all variants.

Targeted towards millennials and young buyers, the Coolray uses lines and angles to distinguish itself from other small SUVs in the market. Based on the company’s concept of “Racing through Space and Time,” it is confident, athletic, and bold. Seventeen-inch wheels are standard on the base Comfort model, while moving to the mid-tier Premium and top-tier Sport variants ups it to 18 inches. The Sport model also has a black roof fitted with a panoramic sunroof and various carbon fiber accents.









Inside, the Coolray uses a 7-inch LED display panel embedded in its instrument cluster that switches layout based on the selected driving mode — Normal, Eco, and Sport. For its infotainment system, it uses a 10.25-inch multimedia touchscreen with QD Link Android connectivity. The Sport trim adds the G-Pilot system which includes Auto Park Assist that slots the car into parallel and perpendicular parking spots with the touch of a button, Blind Spot Detection, and even a 360-degree parking camera. Other features on the Sport include tire pressure monitoring system and a remote start feature.

The Geely Coolray is available in three variants with the following suggested retail prices: Comfort 1.5 A/T (P978,000), 1.5 Premium A/T (P1,088,000), and the 1.5 Sport A/T (P1,198,000). The first Geely dealership is located along EDSA corner Corregidor Street in Quezon City.