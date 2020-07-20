Geely Coolray is best-selling subcompact crossover in June

Based on the latest Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines (CAMPI) and Association of Vehicle Importers and Distributors (AVID) reports, the Geely Coolray moved the most units (154) last June among five-seater subcompact crossovers. Geely Philippines itself cracked the top 10 auto brands in sales last June with 184 in total sales. This marks the brand’s highest monthly sales record since January. In H1 2020, Geely Philippines sold a total of 549 units. Said Sojitz G Auto Philippines (SGAP) President and CEO Mikihisa Takayama, “This is definitely a very positive development as every auto brand tries to bounce back during this post-ECQ period. We are very delighted of this outcome since it is mainly driven by one model, the Coolray, and only one showroom located in North EDSA… We expect Geely sales to improve further as we open new dealership outlets and further complement our product line up this year.” The SGAP sales performance of 184 units represents a 160% spike from 70 units in May.









