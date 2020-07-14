GBP recognized for excellent people practices

Global Business Power Corporation (GBP), a leading energy company in the Visayas Region with presence in Mindanao and Mindoro islands, was recognized by prestigious international award- giving bodies – Investors in People and HR Asia – for its outstanding human resource practices.

GBP was recently awarded the Investors in People (IiP) Silver Level Accreditation for its “continuing efforts and remarkable policies that develop and empower employees.” UK-based IiP is an esteemed standard for people management that accredits organizations who adhere to practices and outcomes under the performance principles of leading, supporting, and improving.

This Silver accreditation distinguishes GBP at an “established” stage, signifying that the company has people practices in place and are reaping the rewards by the engagement and teamwork shown by its employees.

“Establishing policies and programs for the continuous improvement of our employees is a priority for GBP. This Investors in People accreditation reaffirms that we are on the right track. We are grateful and ecstatic to continue doing more for our people,” GBP HR, Admin, Learning and Development Head Maria Luz L. Blanco-Uriarte said.

This recognition came after HR Asia named GBP as one of the best companies to work for in Asia in 2019. GBP was given this distinction based on a stringent proprietary assessment process covering employee engagement, corporate culture, employer branding, and job satisfaction. GBP was the only awardee involved in the power generation business.

“Our people are largely responsible for what GBP is today. That is why we prioritize establishing practices that promote the growth and development of our people, while seeking an ideal environment where our colleagues could feel secure and bask in the fulfillment of their work,” shared GBP President Jaime T. Azurin, in recognition of their people’s critical role in achieving corporate objectives.

GBP, through its subsidiaries, is an independent power producer in Visayas, Mindanao, and Mindoro, with a total gross capacity of 1,091 MW.










