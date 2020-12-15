Gaisano resumes work on condo

DAVAO CITY — Gaisano-owned Grand Land, Inc. has resumed construction work on the condominium component of its Amani Grand Citygate complex, its flagship project in the city.

Grand Land President Ryan Bernard Go said they have also maintained sales operations despite mobility restrictions due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak.

“(Construction is) now in full operation while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols. Sales of condo are gaining back in momentum but we limit office visitation and have closed our showroom during this crisis. Everything was online and virtual,” he said in an e-mail interview last week.

The 10-hectare complex, located in Davao’s Buhangin District, will have four residential buildings with nine to 12 floors each.

It is also planned to have a commercial area and business process outsourcing buildings.

Meanwhile, the Gaisano Grand Group of Companies’ real estate arm has temporarily closed the Grand Regal Hotel due to low occupancy and high operational costs.

“Our hotel is closed until now. We decided to close the hotel since occupancy was very low and cannot cope with operational cost,” said Mr. Go.

The 217-room hotel, formerly a Mercure Hotel, is home to the largest casino in Mindanao operated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

Renovation and refurbishment were in full swing last year in line with the company’s plan to rebrand Grand Regal as a five-star business hotel.

“We hope to open when we get back to the new normal and people start to travel again,” Mr. Go said. — Maya M. Padillo