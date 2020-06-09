GAB reaches out to IATF on behalf of sports stakeholders

AFTER thorough studies and direct consultations with the different professional sports organizations in the country, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) on Saturday officially submitted the “Proposed Framework for the Resumption of Professional Sports in the Philippines in Anticipation to the New Normal” to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF).

The 59-page document was drafted by GAB officials, led by Chairman Abraham ‘Baham’ Mitra and Commissioners Eduard Trinidad and Mar Masanguid, along with Dr. Jesucito Garcia, boxing chief; Dr. Redentor Viernes, medical section chief; and Ms. Marissa So of the horse betting division.

The document was also drafted with consent with Dioscoro Bautista, pro basketball and other pro games chief, and other professional sports bodies such as the Philippine Basketball Association and the Philippine Football Federation.

The proposal was created in order to ensure the safe return of sporting and amusement events following their temporary halt due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) threat.

It shall likewise serve as a guide to help the IATF in assessing all the risk factors and the earliest but most reasonable time for the resumption of professional sports events such as boxing, muay thai, mixed martial arts, motocross, triathlon and amusement games like horse racing in the country, while putting into consideration the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of Filipino professional athletes and other GAB licensees.

“We are in close coordination with the different professional sports bodies. This initiative is also being done by other industries. We are hoping that DoH (Department of Health) and IATF will consider our proposal and the health and safety protocols included therein, in order to help our professional athletes and their families survive this trying time in our nation’s history,” said Mr. Mitra.









