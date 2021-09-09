Quezon City automates permits application and tax payment

In a bid to put ease in doing business and to allow more entrepreneurs thrive in the city, the Quezon City government launched automated systems that will enable the processing of new business and building permits applications as well as of payment of real property tax via online.

QC Biz Easy, Build Easy, and Pay Easy are housed under the city government’s E-Services Portal (https://qceservices.quezoncity.gov.ph), and are byproducts of Executive Order (EO) No. 36 s. 2019, which ordered the creation of a Task Force for Ease of Doing Business and Automation in the city.

Mayor Joy Belmonte said that through the EO and the resulting online system, the city government was able to answer the call of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and comply with R.A. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business which seeks to digitize government transactions.

“I am personally in awe of how technology can assist governments like us in solving public problems in novel, effective, and impressive ways. The goal is not to replace anyone with machines and apps. We just have to consider how we can reinforce our policies with the help of new tools. Technology is not the goal but a vessel through more efficient service delivery,” said Belmonte.

Biz Easy

Launched in October 2020 by the Business Permit and Licensing Department (BPLD), the QC Biz Easy has automated the business permit application process in Quezon City.

Applicants who wish to apply for, renew, or amend their business permits may do so via the E-Services portal—scraping off the former paper-based application process.

The submitted applications are simultaneously evaluated by ancillary departments significantly reducing processing time while effectively implementing compliance to city regulations and policies.

Once clearance is given by said departments, clients may pay their new business assessment via the online portal or at various business centers all over Quezon City.

“As long as there’s good WiFi signal, one can apply for a new business permit or renew their existing permit wherever and whenever, even while on vacation,” said BPLD chief Margarita Santos.

The BPLD also recently launched its Automated Document Delivery System (ADDS) where all evaluated and completed permits—new businesses, amended, and renewed permits—are now delivered directly to the registered business address at no extra cost to clients.

This was made possible with the Department’s partnership with freight forwarder and courier service Airspeed.

Build Easy

The city government has strengthened its building safety inspections and permits application through the QC Build Easy to ensure all buildings and structures in Quezon City are not only livable but are properly built and maintained.

Clients are advised to create an online account and to fill out the electronic application and appointment forms that are accessible in the E-Services portal.

According to Atty. Mark Dale Perral, head of the Department of the Building Official (DBO), the guidelines are converted into simple questions that can easily be understood even by non-technical individuals.

“Through the simplified Question and Answer form, we are able to generate the specific documentary requirement applicable to the client or project. This eradicated the submission of unnecessary documents and eliminated red tape,” said Perral.

For As-Built Permit Applications, the system has reduced the processing time to an average of nine working days from 20 working days in the past.

It has also significantly reduced the days of processing of the following transactions:

Excavation for Utilities, Electrical Permit with Certificate of Final Electrical Inspection (CFEI), and Mechanical Permits.

Document tracking and follow-ups are easily done through SMS, electronic mail, and announcements on official social media pages.

Pay Easy

Tax payers and business owners in Quezon City can now easily pay their real property dues and new business permit application online.

Through Pay Easy, which is housed in the E-Services portal, clients can now pay via Credit Card and Paymaya E-wallet, or instantly transfer funds from the following banks: BPI, RCBC, Robinsons Bank and UnionBank.

Belmonte said other online payment methods will be added over time and that the system will eventually be integrated to all online services that require payment at the City Treasury.

In the digital era, the efficient use of technology presents stakeholders with a win-win situation.

“Doing transactions online would mean better convenience for our citizens and limited face-to-face interactions which help ensure everyone’s safety during this time,” said Belmonte.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.