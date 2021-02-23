From GMA News TV to GTV 

Rebranded station goes after younger audience by expanding beyond news

THE KAPUSO Network’s second free-to-air channel, GMA News TV, is rebranding as GTV beginning Feb. 22, offering “the news you trust and new shows to love.” Aside from a large number of news programs, it’s programming mix will now include basketball, rom-coms, public affairs and lifestyle shows, and anime.

“We’ve noticed that the audience now, especially during this time, they’re looking for more variety. So, while we’re retaining the love and trust that news programs of GMA News TV, we’ve started adding a lot of other shows,” Annette Gozon-Valdes, GMA Films, Inc.’s President and Programming Consultant to the GMA Chairman and CEO, said during an online press conference on Feb. 19. “[So,] the name GMA News [TV] wouldn’t really be any more because of the variety of shows.”

“The difference between GMA and GTV is that we want to really touch the hearts of the young and young at heart with this channel because we feel that the audience is looking for variety and we want to be able to fill that void,” Ms. Gozon-Valdes added.

GTV is not giving up on news — it will air a full roster of news programs from GMA News, GMA Regional TV, and DZBB, including the live telecast of Super Radyo DZBB’s reports and commentaries on Dobol B TV, as well as Connie Sison and Raffy Tima’s midday newscast Balitanghali. GTV will also simulcast GMA’s flagship news program 24 Oras, anchored by GMA News pillars Mel Tiangco, Mike Enriquez, and Vicky Morales.

Meanwhile, the channel’s primetime newscast State of the Nation (SONA), bannered by Atom Araullo and Maki Pulido, will give “depth and context to the headlines.”

Local news reports are accessible to more viewers via the GMA Regional TV Strip and GMA Regional TV Weekend News.

GTV will also be airing the upcoming 96th season of the Philippines National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season.

“We’ve been very busy coordinating now with the NCAA policy board to finalize Season 96. GTV will be allocating a big chunk of its airtime for the games,” First VP and Head of Regional TV and Synergy Oliver Amoroso said.

“We are also open in the future to other high quality sports content but for now we are concentrating on NCAA’s Season 96,” Mr. Amoroso added.

ROM-COMS AND ANIME

GTV will also showcase new programming options such as the fantasy-romance The Lost Recipe starring Mikee Quintos and Kelvin Miranda.

Airing on Saturdays will be an anthology of fantasy-infused romantic comedies titled My Fantastic Pag-ibig featuring today’s young loveteams; Game of the Gens, hosted by Sef Cadayona and Andre Paras, which fuses singing, dancing, and playing games; and a cooking show, Farm To Table, featuring chef JR Royol.

Upcoming shows include Heartful Café, starring singer Julie Anne San Jose and David Licauco; the romance-mystery mini-series Love You Stranger featuring real-life couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos; and FLEX, starring Mavy Legaspi, Lexi Gonzales, Joaquin Domagoso, and Althea Ablan.

On GTV’s Happy Hour strip, Vicky Morales spreads positivity in news magazine show, Good News; documentarist Kara David explores Filipino food in Pinas Sarap; Susan Enriquez tackles financial management in Pera Paraan; Gabbi Garcia brings the latest trends in IRL; and Drew Arellano gets into more travel adventures in Biyahe ni Drew.

Public affairs and lifestyle shows will air throughout the week with Kara David’s Brigada, Susan Enriquez’ iJuander, Tonipet Gaba’ Pop Talk, and Solenn Heussaff and Gil Cuerva in Taste Buddies.

Ms. Gozon-Valdes noted that the channel will also be launching Japanese anime series such as Pokémon and Dragon Ball Z.

“We are focused now on the classics, but we are also on the lookout to acquire new titles,” she said.

GTV is available via free-to-air, cable, satellite, and on GMA Affordabox and GMA Now as well as other digital receivers. GTV’s programs also air abroad via the Network’s international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV International.

For more details, visit GTV’s official social media account @GTVPhilippines on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Tiktok. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman