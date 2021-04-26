INFORMATION and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said the government’s nationwide rollout of free WiFi sites has jumped 500% during the pandemic.

There are now “8,453 live sites in 17 regions, 80 provinces, 1,109 municipalities and 125 cities as of April 16, 2021,” Mr. Honasan said at the virtual Pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) Economic Development and Infrastructure Clusters Forum on Monday.

He also said the country’s fixed-broadband speed has improved from 8.40 megabits per second (Mbps) in 2016 to 46.25 Mbps in 2021.

Mobile internet speed is now at 25.43 Mbps, compared with the speed of 7.77 Mbps in 2016, Mr. Honasan noted.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) targets to establish a total of 67,233 WiFi sites by 2022 in public places and government buildings including schools and hospitals. — Arjay L. Balinbin