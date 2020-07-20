Free antibacterial car treatment with minimum spend at Phoenix

FOR EVERY P1,000 worth of fuel purchase using the company’s recently launched contactless payment option, motorists can get free antibacterial car treatment at participating Phoenix stations. A customer gets a complimentary antibacterial car treatment e-voucher via the Limitless app where Phoenix is one of the partner merchants. “As some members of the community are compelled to go out despite the risks, we are finding more ways to adapt to the new normal and assist our customers in going about their day in a safer and more convenient manner. With this complimentary antibacterial treatment, we urge our customers to make use of the contactless payment facility in our retail stations as it offers more safety and convenience, and remind everyone to remain cautious,” said Phoenix Petroleum President and COO Henry “Bong” Fadullon.

The promo is available at 150 Phoenix retail stations nationwide. The fuel company recently launched its contactless payment option, which allows customers to pay using Alipay, GCash, GrabPay, and WeChat through QR code scanning during transactions. Meanwhile, Limitless is a loyalty program that offers members rewards for valid purchases at partner merchants including Phoenix. Phoenix uses a German-made car revitalizer machine that helps disinfect the interiors, kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, and improves the car’s air-conditioning system. The full details of the promo are available at https://bit.ly/Anti-bacpromo. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/phoenixfuels.ph.









