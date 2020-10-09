FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano returns as ABS-CBN partners with Zoe

AFTER months off the air, some ABS-CBN shows including variety show It’s Showtime and the long-running series FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, are returning to free TV starting Saturday on the rebranded A2Z Channel 11 of Zoe Broadcasting Network, Inc.

Starting Oct. 11, It’s Showtime will be airing live on A2Z and variety show ASAP Natin ‘To will start airing on Oct. 12.

The weekend will also see marathon telecasts of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin, and Walang Hanggang Paalam before these shows resume airing with fresh episodes on weeknights starting Monday, Oct. 12.

Other ABS-CBN shows which will be airing on A2Z are talk show Magandang Buhay, game show I Can See Your Voice, and drama anthology MMK, though no specific dates for these have been announced yet.

In the months after Congress denied the renewal of the network’s franchise, ABS-CBN has focused on getting its shows out online via Facebook and YouTube and through its streaming service, iWant. The network has also pushed to export its shows to other countries including South America and Africa.

But with the deal signed with Zoe Broadcasting Network, the embattled network has found a way to return to free TV via block-timing or buying timeslots to air its shows.

Zoe Broadcasting Network is the broadcast media arm of the Jesus is Lord Church, headed by Eddie Villanueva. A2Z was formerly Zoe Channel 11 and with the channel rebranding come new shows from ABS-CBN and programs from Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN Asia) and Knowledge Channel, among others.

A2Z is on Channel 11 (analog) on free TV and SkyCable and other cable and satellite TV providers. — Zsarlene B. Chua