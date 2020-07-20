Foton PHL expands reach to Iloilo

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE and truck specialist Foton strengthens its presence in Western Visayas with the opening of Foton Iloilo. The state-of-the-art new dealership is operated by Ang’s Automotive, Inc., a company under the ALA Group of Companies, which boasts 40 years of car dealership experience with various automotive brands.

Said Dealer Principal Tonton Ang, “We welcomed the Foton brand to our group because of the trust that was formed with the people behind its distribution and our trust in the quality of the vehicles.” He added that Foton distributor United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) stands out for focusing on both sales and after-sales. Mr. Ang added that he was very impressed after visiting Foton’s expansive and modern 11-hectare assembly plant in Clark, which houses the three major facilities of the brand’s product operations: unit assembly, parts warehouse and pre-delivery inspection, and body fabrication. In a press release, Mr. Ang said his vision is to develop Foton as one of the top trusted Chinese brands in Iloilo and show how it can ably compete with some of the major brands in the car and truck industry.

The safety protocols-compliant temporary Foton showroom is located at #38 Luna Street, La Paz, Iloilo City. To schedule for an appointment or test drive, customers may reach out through any of the following contact points: Facebook (Foton Iloilo), 0917-628-2679 (Globe) and 0919-068-5567 (Smart), or (033) 320-2475 (landline). The showroom with full sales, parts, and service capabilities will rise on MacArthur Drive, Tabuc Suba, Jaro, Iloilo City by the last quarter of the year.









