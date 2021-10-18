FORMER solicitor general Florin “Pilo” T. Hilbay has resigned from the Aksyon Demokratiko party of presidential candidate and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko” M. Domagoso to endorse the presidential run of Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts on Monday, Mr. Hilbay said he is leaving the party “out of ethical considerations” and because he believes Ms. Robredo “is a much better candidate in this most crucial of elections.”

Mr. Hilbay was solicitor general from 2014 to 2016 during the term of the late President Benigno S.C. Aquino III.

In another election-related development, senatorial candidate Rafael “Raffy” T. Tulfo said in an ANC interview Monday that he would push for legislation that would protect laborers such as banning contractualization and a “wage theft” bill that would penalize employers who fail to follow the minimum wage.

The broadcaster, who is running as an independent next year, is a top pick among senatorial candidates based on surveys conducted by Pulse Asia Research, Inc. and Social Weather Stations. — Bianca Angelica D. Añago and Russell Louis C. Ku