Former Senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta, 75

FORMER Senator Ma. Teresa Aquino-Oreta, sister of the late senator Benigno S. Aquino, Jr., has passed away, her son, Malabon Mayor Antolin A. Oreta lll said on Friday. She was 75.

“On behalf of my family, it is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my mom at 10:48 p.m. of May 14. Former Senator Tessie Aquino-Oreta was a public servant who devoted her life to the country and her adopted hometown of Malabon. She was a loving grandmother, mother, and wife and a friend to those whose lives she touched,” Mr. Oreta said in a Facebook post.

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III mourned the passing of Ms. Aquino-Oreta.

“My family and I are so saddened by her demise. She was very close to me and Greg,” he said referring to Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II.

“Helen (A. Gamboa-Sotto, his wife), being a relative of theirs, is devastated by her passing away. She has not stopped crying since we were told the news last night,” he told reporters in a Viber message on Friday.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel F. Zubiri said that the Senate will pass a resolution on Monday honoring the late senator and will close the session after its approval.

“Monday will be just to pass a reso Honoring The Late Senator Tessie Aquino then we close right after as tradition dictates. Then we moved up [by] a day lahat nang (all the) Committee of the Whole hearings. So yung (the) schedule on Monday will be moved to Tuesday and so on. Tuloy lang (and on) till Thursday,” he told reporters via Viber on Friday.

Ms. Aquino-Oreta was the chairperson of the Senate committee on education, arts and culture during the 11th Congress. She also represented the district of Malabon City-Navotas at the House of Representatives from 1987 to 1998. — Genshen L. Espedido

















