Former La Salle star Mbala finding his footing as a pro baller

THREE YEARS removed from playing for the De La Salle Green Archers at the University Athletic Association of the Philippines, Ben Mbala has been touring different parts of the world as a professional basketball player.

Helped Taft-based La Salle to the UAAP men’s basketball title in 2016, Mr. Mbala, 24, has parlayed his wares in Mexico, Korea and France since last suiting up for the green-and-white in 2017.

It is a transition that he said he is still adjusting to but something he is determined to see work so as to establish a solid career for years to come.

“It’s tough. It’s different. You know being alone, being with myself, always having to fit in different places, different cultures, it is different,” said Cameroonian Mbala on the Tiebreaker Vods’ The Prospects Pod episode on Friday.

“It’s like really starting over and over. That’s one of the reasons why I kind of decided to sign for Pro A to get a three-year deal. Just want to have the stability of being somewhere for a while, making friends, getting acquainted with life and the people, which you can’t when you’re hopping from one place to another, it’s very tough,” he added.

Currently the two-time UAAP most valuable player (2016 and 2017) is signed with Limoges CSP at Pro A, the top-tier men’s professional basketball league in France.

Now with Pro A, Mr. Mbala said he feels he could grow as a player under it, saying “[Signing with] Pro A I feel like it was better for my growth as a player and you know have some strong business somewhere, unlike travelling, up and down that’s why I signed with a team who’s playing Euro Cup.”

But like most athletes right now, “Big Ben” is affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, with outside physical activities limited.

Recently, however, restrictions have been eased in France so he is looking forward to getting back and conditioning himself and working on his game.

“Actually right now, we are allowed to go out. … I can go to the gym finally, I am not moving my legs bro, I need that back. I am doing a little something from home but it’s different from going to the gym, going for practice and stuff. But the situation is pretty okay now…,” Mr. Mbala said.

Prior to joining La Salle at the UAAP, Mr. Mbala spent some time as a foreign student-athlete with Southwestern University in Cebu City where he competed at the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI).

Later on he was recruited to play for La Salle, where he established his star in the collegiate ranks. It was a time he had a lot of fond memories.

“I miss the time spent with the guys. During the moment, you take them for granted but now that I am pro, oh I miss the guys. I miss talking about everything, playing video games. I used to Facetime them like ‘what’s up how are you doing’ where we can play video games and hang out there,” he said.

Adding, “Right now, I am with myself, it’s different. Every pro player thinks about himself first, his contract, his family. But as college teammate, it’s more about being family, winning games together; bonding. It’s not always like that in the pros, I miss the guys. People being nice, talking to you, those are the small things I miss. When you look back, life was really easy, you ask what’s for breakfast, you go to class, simple stuff.”

In two years Mr. Mbala played for La Salle, he helped the team to back-to-back finals appearances, winning the title in 2016.

He would not play his final year of eligibility in UAAP Season 81 with the Green Archers, deciding instead to take hold of his career and take on new challenges. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









