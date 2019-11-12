Former chief justice getting death threats

FORMER Chief Justice Lucas P. Bersamin has been receiving threats since he retired last month, according to police.

Mr. Bersamin had the threats documented in the police blotter of the Quezon City Police District’s Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) on Monday.

The latest threat on the former magistrate took place on Nov. 10, when two motorcycle-riding men tailed the former chief justice while he in his car vehicle along Quezon Avenue.

Mr. Bersamin, 70, said he was on his way home when his bodyguards noticed the two men were following them.

The suspects kept following his vehicle to a street heading to Commonwealth Avenue. One of his security escorts who was driving stepped on the gas when he noticed the back rider was pointing at them.

Mr. Bersamin said he had also received two phone calls from unidentified people who threatened him on separate occasions last month, days after he retired on Oct. 18. Police spokesman Brigadier General Bernard Banac said the former top judge could seek their help if he wants to beef up his security. Mr. Bersamin could avail himself of as many as two police escorts, he said. — Emmanuel Tupas, Philippine Star