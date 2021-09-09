LUIS R. Villafuerte, Sr., former Camariñes Sur governor and congressman, passed away on Wednesday at age 86.

His son, Camariñes Sur Rep. Luis Raymund “Lray” F. Villafuerte, Jr., announced in a statement released late Wednesday that his father died 12:35 am at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City. No cause of death was mentioned.

The elder Mr. Villafuerte served for over four decades as a public servant starting as an assemblyman from 1978 to 1986 and served as Minister of Trade under the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos from 1979 to 1981.

He also served as Secretary of Government Reorganization under the late President Corazon “Cory” C. Aquino.

He was elected five times as governor of Camariñes Sur, serving a total of 15 years. He was a member of the House of Representatives from 2004 to 2013.

Mr. Villafuerte authored 67 bills, including one that was enacted into law as Republic Act 10157, which mandates every child to go through kindergarten before entering Grade 1.

He is survived by his wife Nelly Favis Villafuerte, six children, and grandchildren. — Russell Louis C. Ku