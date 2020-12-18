Foreigners who leave PH beginning December 17 will be allowed to re-enter — IATF-EID

The government’s task force against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) approved the re-entry of foreigners with permanent residence visas to the Philippines subject to certain conditions.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases said in Resolution No. 89 that foreigners who have passports that show they are permanent residents of the Philippines and have left for abroad temporarily “may be allowed entry into the Philippines, subject to the following conditions.”

The IATF-EID said the conditions will be the following: “a) they have valid and existing visa on the date of arrival; b) with pre-booked quarantine facility; c) with pre-booked COVID-19 testing at a laboratory operating at the airport; and d) subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry.”

IATF-EID Spokesperson Harry L. Roque said in a statement on Friday that this will apply to foreigners who leave the Philippines starting December 17.

The IATF-EID said that the Bureau of Immigration will draft the guidelines on this and coordinate with airlines for this implementation. — Gillian M. Cortez