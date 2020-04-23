Flaws and claws

The marine world has a diverse population of fishes, predator sharks, mammals such as whales and dolphins, algae, corals, crustaceans, microscopic organisms and amphibians.

On land, there are humans who are like crustaceans. In a success-driven, materialistic society that adulates celebrities’ excesses and promotes conspicuous consumption, these crawlers with claws thrive. Keeping up with the Joneses, one-upmanship, social climbing, rubbing elbows with the rich, famous, notorious, and powerful are some of the favorite sports. The tenacious crabs drag at anyone who gets attention.

The negative energy excreted is draining. Rumors — fabricated or exaggerated half-truths — and fault-finding cause ripples that become destructive tidal waves. Sparks turn into scorching fires.

In recent years, another species emerged — the invisible trolls that prevail in social media. These numerous anonymous creatures criticize tear down, destroy reputations, and attack insidiously. Fake news goes viral and it is difficult to verify the truth. Because they do not have the structure and editors of a credible established newspaper, anyone can scribble a story and pretend and become a pseudo-journalist.

During a crisis, the collective hysteria is fueled by the sensational fake news. The vicious mercenary trolls thrive in politics.

A major vice is obvious — envy. Everything or everyone looks bad. Food tastes bitter. Music sounds off-key. Aroma smells sour. Texture feels scratchy. Movement is awkward. Balance is askew.

A distorted perception of life has the self as the center of the universe. Nothing comes close to his/her own sense of perfection. It is narcissism.

The warped mind and sharp tongue is destructive.

When a deserving, hard-working, persevering person reaps a measure of success and recognition, there is immediate criticism and he is cut down to size. The nasty one applauds another person’s failure or misery. Schadenfreude. Celebrating someone else’s failure or defeat.

Gore Vidal once wrote, “It is not enough to succeed. Others must fail… Whenever a friend succeeds, a little something in me dies.” It is a flaw of human nature.

If an accomplished individual launches a best-selling book, or a civic group mounts an SRO concert/play/exhibit, the claws appear to pull them down. There is a tinge of malice as he grudgingly bestows insincere comments. The “put-downs” range from the thinly veiled left-handed compliment to the nasty aside. The assault could be a verbal confrontation or a backstabbing snide remark, a slanderous white paper or mysterious e-mail.

The Pharisee, the self-righteous pious person is “holier-than-thou.” He prays, goes through the motions of blessing others but makes disparaging remarks. He bullies helpless victims into submission. He follows tradition and makes a big show. When it is convenient, he breaks rules to the point of unethical behavior. (As long as he is not found out.) Double standards.

Positive feedback can overturn the negative critique. That is, if people care enough to discern the truth and see the nuances and differences. Positive + negative = neutral? Not necessarily.

In the workplace, a colleague wins a coveted position. Someone nearby frowns. When a friend receives a windfall, the other person seethes. Meanwhile, he/she offers the peremptory fake plastic smile and a reluctant handshake or an air kiss. One can almost see the steam exhaled.

Most people have experienced the ups and downs, the bright and dark sides of reality. Praise and criticism. Anonymity and recognition.

As we undergo the ever-changing fortunes in life, there are upheavals as well as triumphs, wins and losses.

The worst kind of person is the one who kicks another person who is down or depressed. Instead of offering support and comfort, this creature insults and humiliates the other person, trying to provoke him. The subject of the attack can retaliate or take it on the chin. Ignoring him is better. A petty individual who is unhappy about many things — personal or professional is said to be suffering from sour grapes.

The delusional person is in denial about reality. When she craves for attention, she cuts up another person. She fails to examine her own flaws and faults. She tells tall tales to convince others of her superiority. She has contempt for others who seem to be beneath her level. She lives in her own sphere of illusions.

Gullible, impressionable people believe rumors blindly — without discernment. There are always two sides that are often ignored. Such is human nature. The distorted, inaccurate version with malice seems to be sensational and more attractive to the audience.

Fairness is not in the equation.

Nothing can ever be perfect.

People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. There is a saying, “When you point at another (in accusation), remember that three fingers point back at yourself.”

There is a mystical law that neutralizes this vicious force,

Karma. What goes around comes around.

The French have the appropriate quote, “Maudit soit qui mal y pense.”

“Cursed be he who sees evil.”

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

