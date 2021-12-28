The pandemic has called for a worldwide habit of practicing wellness while staying at home. This is why people are making big changes in curating their living spaces into a place where all needs can thrive – personal, health-wise, and work-related.

Given that we’re all in the “now normal,” searching for your future home requires a new set of standards. Going for a pre-selling condo investment is an excellent choice especially if you are still saving up and planning for a new chapter in your life. Thinking long-term, this will not only serve as an income-generating asset but also a place where you can settle down when the time comes.

With these said, you need to know what makes a property worth the wait and deserving of your hard-earned money.

A wide array of amenities and features

Not only will it be an added financial asset when the turnover day comes, but you can also come home to retreat and recharge with amenities surrounded by verdant landscapes for when you choose to keep it for you or your loved ones to settle in.

At this point, we are all certainly craving a significant time outdoors to be one with nature. Imagine a home that is also your very own breathing space. This and more can be found and experienced in Woodsville Crest.

If you’re one to seek refuge in relaxing and picturesque sceneries, you can picture yourself basking in nature’s beauty everyday in this standout property. Pegged as your oasis South of Metro, it prides itself on open spaces that empower your leisure activities such as the jog trail, pools, grilling stations, veranda, and the resort-like clubhouse featuring a lounge area.

What’s more, there are the building features that support the residents’ hobbies and other life pursuits, including designated bike parking slots and storage solutions.

Upgraded lifestyle in a future-ready home

Purchasing a condo requires a big portion of your hard-earned money and for it to really stand out as an investment, it must have superb and impressive selling points that can make you see yourself living your best life inside it.

At Woodsville Crest, one can experience a lifestyle they can only dream of before. Every unit is all for your convenience and efficiency, showcasing fiber-optic readiness which will entitle you to faster connectivity and enhanced to seamless control of the Smart Home features across devices and appliances.

Studio units already come with a dedicated space for work-from-home setups for those working remotely. Others may even utilize it for recreation purposes.

For the one-bedroom unit types, growing families can take advantage of its built-in kitchen and bath upgrades such as additional storage and shower enclosures. Two-bedroom units, on the other hand, have all of the above-mentioned upgrades as well as a stylish walk-in closet.

Access to life’s essentials

Now that you have promising amenities and home innovations in check, another important factor to look for in a pre-selling condo is its accessibility.

Staying close to the places and people that matter is also a promise at Woodsville Crest. Strategically located in Merville, Paranaque, and within the established neighborhood of Woodsville Complex, you have easy access to life’s essentials.

It’s in close proximity to various health, BPO, and bank companies as well as major thoroughfares like EDSA, SLEX, C5, and C6, and two main highways. If you’re planning a quick trip to nearby provinces such as Tagaytay, Laguna, and Batangas, this is also a familiar and convenient location to come from.

Introductory price advantages and promotions

Acquiring a condo during its pre-selling phase is considered a wiser investment because of the huge savings you can get. Units sold while under construction have lower prices because of multiple promotions such as introductory prices, launch discounts, and even flexible payment terms. Add to that the value appreciation by the time the development is built and ready to welcome its new homeowners.

RLC Residences recently launched a nature-inspired development South of Metro, Woodsville Crest. It’s the last addition to the Woodsville Complex midrise condominiums in Merville, Paranaque. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom units are all available for pre-selling, which means you can take advantage of the introductory prices, 5% launch discount, and stretched payment schemes available for a limited-time offering.

As we continue navigating the pandemic, we must look for ways to maximize our resources not just to what can be the most profitable but beneficial to our physical and mental health as well. By buying a pre-selling condo, you’ll have ample time to prepare for what the next chapter of your life entails.

Built to last by an award-winning developer

A tried and trusted developer is among the primary considerations before signing that lease. Given the amount you need to produce to purchase a condo unit, it’s only right to be 100% sure that the company you’re putting your money into is trusted and offers top-notch properties.

RLC Residences is a brand you can put your faith into as they carry a wide portfolio that is a testament to their expertise. As the residential arm of Robinsons Land Corporation, RLC Residences brings with it the company’s three-decade expertise of building beautiful and well-built homes, as seen in all of its residential developments strategically located in Metro Manila and Cebu.

This year alone, the brand recorded its most number of distinctions to date from various award-giving bodies in the country and across the region. Led by Robinsons Land Corporation’s President and CEO, Mr. Frederick D. Go, there’s no stopping RLC Residences from changing the game of real estate in the country. He was recently the recipient of the Property Man of the Year award from the FIABCI Philippines Property and Real Estate Awards.

Also a notable accolade for RLC Residences was being hailed Philippines Developer of the Year by the DOT Property Awards 2021 for its premier projects, among others.

These said properties adhere to RLC Residences’ brand promise of raising the standards of living for an elevated lifestyle experience, allowing residents to live smart and productive while connecting them to their loved ones and more opportunities available.

If you dream to live in a residential sanctuary where you can experience peace and quiet without being left out of life’s possibilities, then this might be the right moment for you to start making that a reality.

Take advantage of the exclusive offerings and deals you can score as early as now when you connect with an RLC Residences Property Specialist. Learn more about Woodsville Crest and other top-notch developments when you visit rlcresidences.com and follow its social media pages at facebook.com/RLCResidencesPH and at instagram.com/rlc_residences for promos and other updates.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.