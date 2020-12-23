Five Luzon routes for 440 provincial buses to open Dec. 24

FIVE routes in Luzon would be opened for service by 440 provincial public buses starting December 24, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced on Wednesday.

Separate routes from Baguio City to Mariveles and Olongapo would be opened, the agency said in a statement.

Routes from North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to Baguio City, Laoag City, and Pagudpud would also be opened.

The LTFRB said roadworthy public buses with valid certificates of public convenience would be allowed to operate.

Public utility vehicles that have sought an extension of their expired certificates and have personal passenger insurance policy would also be allowed to provide service.

On Dec. 17, the agency announced 10 routes would be opened for more than 260 provincial point-to-point (P2P) buses that would travel outside Metro Manila starting Dec. 21. — Arjay L. Balinbin