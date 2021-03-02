Fitness start-up FlexBox taking personal training service to another level

FITNESS start-up FlexBox was born amid the pandemic, but it is not stopping it from seeing its vision of elevating how personal training service is done in the country.

A brainchild of boxing enthusiast JM Siasat, FlexBox, which opened shop in March last year just as quarantine restrictions were raised in the country, combines fitness and technology but also gives premium on a more service-oriented approach to fitness.

While most on the fitness spectrum have been limited to offering workout guides through an app for now, FlexBox goes beyond that by providing on-demand personal training service that allows one to book a workout session anytime and anywhere.

“FlexBox is really a culmination of my years of experience as a boxing coach abroad and gym owner,” said Mr. Siasat of the beginnings of FlexBox.

“Personal training with FlexBox allows you to train anywhere at any time at a less expensive price tag. All you have to do is book a session with us and then a trainer will come to your location of choice, bringing with him all the equipment needed for a full-body workout,” he added, likening it to the concept behind Uber and Grab.

Mr. Siasat said such an approach proved to be more effective as he witnessed firsthand while working as a boxing trainer in Singapore.

“I noticed how excited my clients get whenever we hold our training by the beach. I mean, why not? It was fun! I did not even realize how fun and productive it could be until I have experienced it for myself,” he said.

Adding, “So we bring our equipment, utilize the beach, and park in the area to give our clients the best outdoor training ever. We try to do even better with the FlexBox training program. You can book us at the nearest park or even at home and we guarantee to get you sweating in an hour.”

Among those who have tried the services of FlexBox are reigning IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas and current ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio.

Mr. Siasat shared that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges to how they conduct business, but they firmly believe in what they offer and they are staying resilient and go-getting.

“We offer a safe yet fun approach to fitness this new normal. The idea of FlexBox was already that even before the pandemic, we offered convenience so you don’t have to suffer from traffic or maybe you’re feeling lazy to drive yourself to the gym,” Mr. Siasat said.

“Then the pandemic came, which only highlighted my belief from the very beginning that this is the future of the fitness industry. We are very careful too as our coaches are regularly tested for COVID-19 and our equipment is sanitized after every use.”

And it is only the beginning for FlexBox as it is planning to offer its services beyond Metro Manila and go to different parts of the country and even abroad down the line.

FlexBox personal training rates start at P600. For booking and inquiries, visit www.facebook.com/flexboxtrainingph or www.instagram.com/flexboxtraining.ph. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo