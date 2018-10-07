Fisheries bureau partly lifts ban on collecting seaweed

FISHERIES Administrative Order (FAO) 250-2 will allow individual fishermen to collect, sell, trade, and transport Sargassum, a type of brown seaweed, subject to seasonal restrictions and permit requirements.

The newly-published order from the Bureau and Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) amends FAO 250-2 series of 2014 under former BFAR Director Asis G. Perez, which had banned was imposed on the collection, harvesting, selling, and export of Sargassum, which is cultivated as food in parts of Asia and can be used as fertilizer, animal feed and cosmetics, among others.

Seaweed Industry Association of the Philippines (SIAP) Chairman Maximo A. Ricohermoso, in a text message to BusinessWorld, said that “The FAO No. 250-2, series of 2018, is quite comprehensive covering the allowable gathering, transport, processing, and usage of Sargassum.”

“This FAO will surely benefit economically the poor fisherfolk sector particularly those engaged in gathering sargassum. It will allow the legal utilization of the resource for the benefit of the country and citizens,” Mr. Ricohermoso added.

The ban was imposed in 2014 as “the high demand of Sargassum in the export market has resulted in its uncontrolled harvesting/gathering, thus, compromising and threatening the balance in the marine ecosystem which in turn resulted in the loss of shelter and food-base of many aquatic organisms dependent on it.”

Under the revised order, only those with permit or license from local government units will be allowed to sell, trade and transport fresh or dried Sargassum and its untreated powdered form. The export of Sargassum in fresh, raw, dried, powdered form, or in its natural state, remains prohibited. However, processed, value-added, or finished goods made from Sargassum may be exported.

The registered consolidators, buyers, traders, and processors may only acquire Sargassum from licensed gatherers and collectors, according to the revised order. The BFAR, through Provincial Fisheries Office (PFO) will issue to sellers, consolidators, buyers, traders, and processors a Local Transport Permit (LTP).

Research and academic institutions seeking to collect Sargassum for scientific research are required to obtain a Permit to Conduct Research or Gratuitous Permit. The Secretary of Agriculture through the BFAR meanwhile may grant an exemption or special permit to collect natural populations of Sargassum for sustainable mariculture livelihood projects of registered fisherfolk, organizations, associations, and cooperatives.

Sargassum washed ashore can be collected or harvested freely, but not naturally-growing seaweed that is uprooted intentionally or is afloat.

Mr. Ricohermoso said: “Philippine fisheries, agriculture, health, and other sectors certainly welcome the progressive revision of FAO 250-2.” — Reicelene Joy N. Ignacio