MANUFACTURER First Philec, Inc. said the launch of its so-called green transformer is on track for a fourth-quarter release, with plans for it to be sold in overseas markets.

“Definitely, we are ready to launch it by fourth quarter,” First Philec President Ariel C. Ong said at a virtual briefing Thursday.

“We are actually in the final stages of our plans to enter an international market,” Mr. Ong said.

First Philec is a unit of First Philippine Holdings Corp.

Distribution utility Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will be the first recipient of the transformers.

“They’re very open to sustainability solutions so we’re going to give them a few samples to evaluate,” Mr. Ong said of Meralco.

The company has said that its new transformer is made of 100% recyclable and biodegradable materials. The transformer features insulating coolant made from natural ester, a vegetable-based and non-polluting oil product sourced from sustainably-grown crops.

First Philec said its new product aims to reduce system losses and improve distribution efficiency, benefitting power providers and their customers.

The company gave no details on product pricing.

First Philec has installed over 250,000 transformers in the Philippines. It claims to be the largest manufacturer of amorphous or energy-efficient transformers in Southeast Asia. — Angelica Y. Yang