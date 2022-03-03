Starting its expansion in strategic agricultural areas in the Philippines, First Atkins Holdings Corp. (FAHC) launched its newest cold storage facility in South Luzon that aims to help address food security.

Last Feb. 28, 2022, the company held a ground-breaking ceremony on its sixth cold storage facility, housed in a one-hectare property in Cavite Technopark in Naic, Cavite — an industrial zone owned and developed by listed company Ayala Logistics Holdings.

The said cold storage, costing about a billion pesos, has the capacity to store up to 14,000,000 kilograms (kgs) or 14,000 metric tons (MT), making the facility the largest in the South Luzon area. Also, the company partnered with the local Public Employment Service Office (PESO) to bring in more than 100 jobs, which is hoped to help propel the local economy in the area.

1 of 3

The new cold storage is part of FAHC’s goal in the next 10 years to build additional five more cold storage strategically located in the rich-producing agricultural areas in the country. For FAHC, building more cold storages is their solution to food security, which has been regarded a long issue due to scarcity of cold storage facility that can house produced agricultural products.

1 of 3

FAHC, through subsidiary Atkins Import and Export Resources, Inc., has been in the business of importation and distribution of meat product since 2006. Prior to the new facility in Cavite, the company operates five cold storage facilities in Meycauayan, Bulacan, which altogether have a total combined capacity of 13,000,000 kgs or 13,000 MT. The new facility in Cavite is projected to increase the total combined capacity to about 65,000,000 kgs or 65,000 MT.

In addition, FAHC is currently working on building a facility powered by a sustainable energy source like solar power through another subsidiary, First Atkins Power Gen Corp. The proposed solar power facility is expected to generate at least one megawatt, which is about 50% of supply requirement. Once operational, the facility is expected to significantly reduce carbon footprint and lower cost of operation.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.