Firms extend more support amid virus

MORE companies are giving back amid the Luzon-wide lockdown being implemented due to a new coronavirus disease.

Jollibee Foods Corp. told the stock exchange on Thursday that it was donating P100 million-worth of food products to health workers and checkpoint personnel.

The homegrown food giant is also allocating an emergency response fund amounting to P1 billion for its employees.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. and GT Capital Holdings, Inc. said they will provide assistance to their customers, employees, and partners.

“[Also], a pledge of a P200 million-fund will go towards initiatives that directly support the fight against the virus,” they said in a statement.

Fruitas Holdings, Inc. said it is donating 1,000 bottles of fresh buko juice daily to the frontliners battling the virus.









Cebu Landmasters, Inc. said it will provide additional financial support to its 5,000 construction workers in Cebu, Mandaue, Mactan, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, Bohol and Ormoc as business activities continue in the said areas.

For its part, PayMaya Philippines, Inc. said it has partnered with the Philippine Red Cross to allow direct donations from any PayMaya Account via QR to the humanitarian organization.

San Miguel Corp. said it will distribute Nutribun, its vitamin-packed bread product, to charitable groups and critical communities in the capital. The company continues to deliver canned food, coffee and biscuits to local government units, checkpoints and hospitals within the metro.

GMA Network, Inc. said all its employees will receive their full salaries and the cash equivalent of their rice benefits. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















