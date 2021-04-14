THE Finnish ambassador has conveyed interest in possible collaboration with the Philippines in climate change mitigation and digitalization projects, the Department of Finance said in a statement Wednesday.

Finnish Ambassador to Manila Juha Pyykkö made the remarks in a recent video meeting with Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III, according to the statement. He also listed smart city development, education, and digital healthcare as possible areas of investment.

Mr. Pyykkö said he would like Finnish investors to “have another look at the Philippines,” citing its stable economy and strong medium-term outlook.

Mr. Pyykkö was the first resident ambassador dispatched by Helsinki since Finland reopened its diplomatic mission in January. It had shut down its embassy in Manila in 2012.

He said the reopening of the embassy should facilitate closer business ties. — Beatrice M. Laforga