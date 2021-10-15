Luxury features accent grand living at Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower

As days pass mostly at home, one’s workspace, amusement, comfort, and unique lifestyles might usually depend on a single place.

Elevating the experience of these home activities, Grand Hyatt Manila Residences (GHMR) South Tower lets you live a life in style and luxury with its world-class home systems and its exceptional amenities.

GHMR South Tower teams up with global brands to furnish your space with comely and convenient design. The development is the first Grand Hyatt branded residential condominium in Southeast Asia and lets you experience #LivingGrand marked by a true Grand Hyatt distinction.

Superior furniture from Space 2000

From the kitchen cabinet systems and bedroom closets, GHMR South Tower guarantees that the residential units contain superior furniture with the help of Space 2000.

Known as one of the pioneers of the modular furniture industry in the Philippines, Space 2000 is a high-end homegrown furniture brand, with materials and hardware manufactured in world-class technology that are mostly based in Europe. Installed in GHMR units are Space 2000 Show Kitchens with quartz countertops and high-gloss-finish cabinet doors. Service kitchens are also built with high-end solid surface countertops with a laminate finish for an overall improved cooking experience. Furthermore, bedrooms are fashioned with Space 2000 closets that are made with a high-end laminate finish, giving homeowners stylish storage for their personal belongings.

Entrepreneur and Space 2000 Founder, Florence Ko explains, “Aside from the sleek and highly-advanced modular furniture systems, GHMR together with Space 2000, let’s you fill your home with exquisite pieces that reflect a hotel-like ambiance. Through our dedication to excellence, creativity and world-class standards, each unit is surely designed to give grand experiences every day.”

Gaggenau innovations for kitchen inspirations

Getting inspired to discover new recipes, explore more ingredients, and create gastronomical experiences would be easier through the innovative, professional-grade kitchen appliances that Gaggenau provided in the units of GHMR South Tower.

The two-bedroom units have an integrated range hood and cooktop. The show kitchens of the three-bedroom units and the three-bedroom units with den have a chimney-type range hood, cooktop, and built-in oven.

Elevating the promise of hotel-like luxury living, all Gaggenau products are exclusively built using genuine materials and the industry’s leading technology. Aside from its sleek style and uncompromised durability, Gaggenau integrates an intuitive interface that allows residents to cook with greater accuracy, thus resulting in the very efficient use of energy.

“We sincerely believe that both Gaggenau and Grand Hyatt Manila Residences are globally renowned brands that are known for their quality of product and aesthetics. Both characteristics are also evident in Gaggenau products. We just don’t look good on the outside using authentic materials but also create great functionality when residents use the appliances,” says Ferdinand Ong, Founder of Living Innovations.

Outstanding finishings

The floorings of GHMR South Tower further establish the unique ambiance of the place. Made of polished natural stone from Turkey colored in cream or beige, such floors cover the Living-Dining-Hallway-Show Kitchen floor area in two-bedroom and three-bedroom units. Meanwhile, in those areas of the three-bedroom units with den, the floorings are polished white natural stone coming from Greece.

Leading global brands like GROHE, TOTO, and Kohler are also incorporated to provide quality toilet and bath fixtures in each unit. Boasting a luxurious shower experience, all units come with GROHE telephone shower fixtures. Setting apart the master toilet & bath in three-bedroom units in the mid zone, including those with dens, its toilet and bath space include rain shower features and a Kohler acrylic bathtub. For the three bedroom units with den in the high zone, they come with a free-standing TOTO bathtub.

Lavatories in the two-bedroom and three-bedroom units come with Kohler and GROHE fixtures; while the three-bedroom units with den at the high zone are fitted with GROHE lavatories that come with easy-to-clean and antibacterial features. All units also incorporate GROHE toilet accessories in metal chrome finish.

Master and common bathrooms in all units come with TOTO water closets with the brand’s signature CeFIONtect glaze, to keep the water closets cleaner for a longer time, and a high-performing flushing system. The Master toilet and bath also come with a TOTO washlet seat that provides comfortable rear, front and oscillating cleansing functions, heated seat with temperature control, and energy-saving function. Meanwhile, the common toilet and bathrooms have Ecowasher seats that include rear and front cleansing functions, with a soft closing seat and cover.

Home of grand, unique experiences

Besides the global brands that helped design the residential units, GHMR South Tower offers more unique experiences from home to uphold its “living grand” philosophy for its residents.

Just as the spaces are designed with elegance, GHMR South Tower is also architectured with a wraparound glass façade. It houses 188 residential units of two-bedroom and three-bedroom configurations complemented with high ceilings, expansive windows, and private balconies to have a panoramic view of the city.

Beyond GHMR South Tower, homeowners can easily access the adjacent Grand Hyatt Manila hotel. Another exclusive benefit is the grant of the highly-coveted, two-year Globalist membership. The highest level in the World of Hyatt loyalty program, it gives privileges with Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world.

Come home to a grand, hotel-like place every day at the Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower. For inquiries and to know more about Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower, email invest@federalland.ph or visit this website.

Contact (02) 8551-1212 to schedule a private viewing at the showroom of Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower, located at 8th Ave. cor. 35th St., Grand Central Park, Bonifacio Global City.

