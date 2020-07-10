Finding the Silver Linings: COVID-19 Lessons

After a few months on lockdown, the world has spent a considerable amount of time analyzing the untold havoc wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic. Yet, every cloud has its silver lining. Since forcing the world on lockdown, the COVID-19 crisis has accelerated the development of digital technologies that will undoubtedly mark the start of a new stage in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



Remote work, the importance of digital collaboration, the explosion of ecommerce, all such benefits have grown drastically as a result. Moving past the doom and gloom, how else has COVID-19 changed the world for the better?

Stories will include:

• Fixing the loopholes in public service

• A great need for more resilient, responsive, and effective health systems

• More investments in science and technology

• The need for better management, flexible workforces, and workplace innovations

• The value of connectivity and digitalization during crisis and recovery











