Final Pitch gets a COVID-19 bent in new season

FOR its sixth season, business reality TV show The Final Pitch, is looking for “heroes” — non-profit organizations, start-ups, and innovators with “new solutions to address COVID-19 challenges” and need funding.

“We are hopeful as we introduce this relevant and timely format for The Final Pitch: Heroes Edition. We have seen in our past five seasons the exponential effects of matching the right ideas with the right investments. We hope that through this season, we will identify the best high-impact advocacies and solutions to help turn around the economic and social ramifications of the COVID-19 crisis for the sake of our kababayans (countrymen),” John Aguilar, the show’s host and creator, said in a press release.

Since starting the show three years ago, the show — a hybrid of The Apprentice and Shark Tank — focused on start-ups that need funding from venture capitalists or investors who also serve as judges, while mentoring start-ups on how to refine their pitches and business models.

The fifth season was a departure from the regular format in that it focused on real estate. The sixth season meanwhile, will focus on pitches “from nonprofits for donations and grants, and entrepreneurs for new normal investment proposals.”

The pitches for donations and grants should come from reputable organizations that have specific beneficiary communities like medical frontliners, farmers, indigent communities, and displaced workers.

Pitches for investments should come from entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups that provide solutions and technologies for the country’s transition to the “new normal,” according to the release.

“Sample target sectors include retail, transport, and tourism. Likewise, ideas for employment of both locals and displaced OFWs, and business solutions for MSMEs (micro-, small-, and medium enterprises) are also welcome,” it explained.

The Final Pitch is also asking interested investors and conglomerates “to play a crucial role in the selection process, refinement of proposals, and financial backing of qualified solutions and causes throughout the show.”

“The core of the show is to make a difference through entrepreneurship. We think this season is a chance for us to prove that further, and to show how businesses and innovative entrepreneurs can provide solutions and opportunities during and after a crisis,” Mr. Aguilar said.

The show is scheduled to start production by the third quarter of the year and will “observe safety protocols and social distancing” and limit direct interaction using technology. The live pitches will be aired online on the show’s social media pages and will then be re-edited and aired on CNN Philippines.

Interested organizations or companies can submit their online entries and one-minute pitch videos via TheFinalPitch.ph/application. Interested investors and companies can reach the show via submit@TheFinalPitch.ph or contact 0917-813-6684. For more information, visit www.thefinalpitch.ph and follow its social media accounts. — ZBC

















