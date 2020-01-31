Filipino teen tennis star Alex Eala, Indon win Aussie Open juniors doubles title

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

FILIPINO tennis sensation Alex Eala captured the 2020 Australian Open Juniors women’s doubles title, partnering with Priska Nugroho of Indonesia to beat the duo of Matilda Mutavdzic and Ziva Falkner, 6-1, 6-2, in the finals on Friday.

Saw their individual push come to an end early in the week, Eala and Nugroho turned their focus to the doubles title and succeeded in dominating their opponents.

Eala, a Globe Telecom ambassador, made history with the title conquest, becoming the first Filipina to win a grand slam title be it in juniors or seniors play.

It was a culimination of an impressive roll for the doubles tandem where they more than proved that they belonged in the tournanent.

Entering 2020, Eala, 14, a product of the Rafa Nadal Academy, was on a roll.









She finished the 2018 season ranked 248th in the world, before jumping to a then-career best 13th spot last October.

Eala then pressed further to the top 10 after winning the title in the Orange Bowl doubles tournament in Florida last December to come within a spot in breaking the elite Top 10 best players of the world.

















