Filipino MMA fighter Dy to see action at Brave CF 44 next month

FILIPINO mixed martial arts fighter Rolando “Dy Incredible” Dy will be back in the Brave Combat Federation stage next month to take on highly touted John Brewin of New Zealand in a key lightweight division clash in Bahrain.

Last fought in the promotion in September, Mr. Dy (13-9, 1 no contest) is out to make it back-to-back wins at “Brave CF 44” on Nov. 5 and solidify his standing in the division.

In his last fight, 29-year-old Dy hacked out a split decision win over Polish Maciek Gierzewski in their three-round collision in Riffa.

The victory snapped for him a two-fight losing streak.

At Brave CF 44, he will battle Mr. Brewin (5-1), who is currently riding a two-fight winning streak which has earned him the promotion’s breakout fighter of the year award for 2019.

He, too, defeated Mr. Gierzewski in his last fight in November last year by way of submission (armbar).

Brave CF 44 is headlined by the lightweight world title fight between defending champion Cleiton “Predator” Silva and top contender Amin “Fierceness” Ayoub. In the co-main event, top welterweights in former champion Abdoul Abdouraguimov and Louis “Spartacus” Glismann collide.

Founded in 2016, Brave, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has made headways in bringing top-class MMA action in different parts of the globe. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo