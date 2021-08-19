Rising junior golfer Monique Arroyo continued to make a name on the green as she ruled the recent FCG National Tour Series at the Lomas Santa Fe in California.

The Grade 11 student at International School Manila, the granddaughter of former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, shot a 78 to beat Emma Rahn of the United States.

Arroyo’s impressive effort also proved too much for Boys College Prep division champion Kai Myers, who just managed an 80.

She then joined the Los Angeles Junior Championships and held her own against the best players of Los Angeles County in the event recognized by the United States Golf Association.

Arroyo strongly finished with a 151 against eventual champion Rilee Crosby of United States (145) and Jillian Leh of Taiwan (148).