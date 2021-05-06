Traditions are important for they remind us that we are part of a history that defines our past, and shapes who we are today. Leaders and role models should strive to utilize every opportunity to reinforce the values and beliefs that we hold dear.

“The Filipino Heritage Festival, Inc. (FHFI) is committed to support and participate in the celebration of National Heritage Month in May. In accordance with Proclamation No. 439, and in solidarity with the 2021 Quincentennial Commemoration in the Philippines, our sincere and heartfelt gratitude goes to the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), and to all our partners, sponsors, media and FHFI friends for their input, expertise, values support, personal encouragement, and for their time to be with us in each and every event that we have had during the annual celebration of National Heritage Month since 2003,” remarked FHFI President Armita B. Rufino.

The focus of the FHFI is the promotion of Filipino culture and heritage to the younger generation. It encourages the older generations to step back and reminisce about the past and how things were.

This year, despite the pandemic lockdown, the FHFI presents a show that will inspire us all and give more value to our culture. We will have a strong sense of pride in being a Filipino.

Among the important messages:

NCCA Chairman Arsenio “Nick” J. Lizaso explained the year’s theme, “Victory and Humanity: Upholding Filipino Heritage and Identity.” “It is fitting that we look back at two victories embedded in our history: The Battle of Mactan and the first circumnavigation of the world. The Quincentennial celebrates both: our ancestors’ bravery in the struggle for freedom, and their hospitality and humanity to others, bridging the differences in language and culture. It is our humanity that we showed to the Jews in 1938, the Vietnamese in 1976, the East Timorese in 2000; the same humanity that our nurses abroad and all our frontliners today give with a smile,” he said.

“Ayala Museum partnered with FHFI in 2008, premiering Kisame: Visions of Heaven on Earth, photographs of Ceiling Paintings from Bohol Colonial churches, curated by Fr. Milan Ted Torralba with Ayala Museum’s Ken Esguerra and photography by Atty. Paquito Ochoa, Jr. Through the years, we believe that our partnerships with FHFI relived and celebrated cultural manifestations significantly giving us pride as Filipinos,” said Ayala Museum Senior Director Mariles L. Gustilo.

This year, the Ayala Museum presents Virtual Visit: KISAME. “This is our way of virtually sharing our aspirations for renewed appreciation of deeply rooted artistry of the Filipinos in the past, like the beautiful ceiling painting by Cebuano painters Raymundo Francia and Canuto Avila found in the Spanish colonial churches, which greatly inspires many artists, and stood witnesses to our history and faith,” she said.

“This year’s celebration of National Heritage Month underscores humanity and victory through heritage as we look back into two important junctures in our history 500 years ago: the first circumnavigation of the world and the Battle of Mactan,” said NCCA Executive Director Al Ryan S. Alejandre, DPA for the National Heritage Month.

Among the events to be held during National Heritage Month are:

May 11-Aug. 31 — Kisame online Ayala Museum’s YouTube channel.

May 13 — “Catholic Devotions as the Church’s Intangible Heritage” by Fr. Milan Ted D. Torralba, a webinar hosted by the Intramuros Administration (on Facebook filheritagefest). The Church, as understood by UNESCO, expresses heritage in the language of popular piety conveyed through pious exercises and popular devotions.

May 28, 5 p.m. — the online premiere of Of Balanghai: Journey towards Nationhood via YouTube and Facebook.

June 26, 7 p.m. — Of Balanghai: Journey towards Nationhood at the SM Cinema drive-in theater at SM Mall of Asia. This virtual dance concert mixes segments of the spectacular 2018 FHFI production Journeys on a Galleon with newly commissioned works. It expands the production on the Galleon Trade into a show that focuses on the Circumnavigation of the World.

This production chooses to see the Circumnavigation of the world by Magellan as “a period that was not of discovery by a Western Power. Rather, it was the start of the Philippines’ entry into a much larger community and into a historic timeline that Filipinos have enriched with many contributions. “What we celebrate is our journey towards nationhood.”

The Artistic Team is headed Floy Quinto, who came up with the concept and script, and directed the show. He commented, “The show obviously resonates with the short-sighted ‘Victory at Mactan.’” The music and choreography of the show are by Karina Cayabyab, Jesse Lucas, and Gener Caringal. The performers are Jeremy Domingo, the Ateneo Chamber Singers, the Philippine Ballet Theatre, the University of the East Silangan Dance Troupe, the Batang ROFG and the Ramon Obusan Folkloric Group.

Mabuhay to the Filipino Heritage Foundation, Inc.!

Thank you to the valuable partners and loyal sponsors: NCCA, NHCP, National Museum of the Philippines, Philippine Postal Corp., the Philippines Amusement and Gaming Corp., the Intramuros Administration, the Film Development Council of the Philippines, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines — Church Heritage Commission, Museo Naval de Madrid, the University of the Philippines, Diliman Security Bank Corp., Ayala Museum, Casa San Miguel, SM, SM Cinema, DDB Philippines, Dama Ko Lahi Ko, and BusinessWorld.

