Filipino company Buildrite offers innnovative Smartbond Lightweight Tile Adhesive

​Tile debonding or kapak may be one of the most common and frustrating problems in construction, but it is also one of the easiest to avoid and solve by simply choosing the right adhesive product for your tiles. Smartbond Lightweight Tile Adhesive is an innovative new product invented by Filipino company Buildrite Construction Chemicals, which aims to provide customers with quality products and, at the same time, educate about new technologies and techniques to help improve construction work.

Not only does Smartbond improve tiling results, it also helps contractors reduce their costs for better efficiency. “It matters a lot that our product is lightweight as it is more portable and convenient for end-users. By being lighter compared to similar products, we can load twice as many units in one truck or container, which cuts clients’ freight costs by almost half. Also, on-site workers can finish tiling tasks faster because they don’t have to strain themselves carrying the products from one place to another,” says Buildrite CEO Derrick Tan.

The formal introduction of Smartbond Lightweight Tile Adhesive to the market today could not have come at a better time. Given the product’s benefits and the company’s passion to serve, it could greatly aid the nation in fast-building infrastructure, particularly those related to improving our healthcare systems.

​“We developed Smartbond with the idea of delivering more than just a high quality product. At the core of our company is customer service and offering solutions for their concerns, hence we thought of making a product that not only serves its purpose but also allows customers to save on costs and time. I think we can be of great help for the country during this time as we can guarantee quick deliveries of our quality products, as well as provide hands-on after sales services,” says Tan.

Smartbond Lightweight Tile Adhesive was thoroughly researched and developed using sustainable and eco-friendly materials to have superior adhesion properties. It meets the European standards of quality for water retention and flexibility, and is also lightweight to address other logistics and productivity concerns of building contractors. This unique innovation earned the product the Second Best Invention – Utility Model Category Award at the annual National Inventors Week 2019, organized by the Filipino Inventors Society (FIS) Inc., in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology – Technology Application and Promotion Institute (DOST-TAPI). “I hope Filipinos will be proud of this invention and support gawang lokal,” adds Tan.

As part of Buildrite Construction Chemicals’ “Magtanong Para Sigurado” campaign, which offers free consultation services, Smartbond has deployed product experts in their retail spaces to assist customers who are new to using tile adhesives. From recommending the right adhesive and application for your tiles–including a computation for the right amount of adhesive you need for your space–a team of experts can also conduct site visits to guide workers through the proper tile application process.

Smartbond Tile Adhesive is currently available in select hardware stores and online via the BuildritePhils Facebook Page and the Buildrite Construction Chemicals official Lazada and Shopee store.









