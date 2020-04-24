Filipina rockers hold online benefit concert for live music venues

FILIPINA rock singers Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, and Kitchie Nadal will come together for a Facebook Live concert on May 1, 8 p.m., to raise funds for employees and workers of live music venues in Metro Manila.

The online concert is the third installment of their concert series, Secrets, and will be streamed on their Facebook page.

“Deprived of operating to serve people with live entertainment, music venues have temporarily shut down, and are struggling to manage their overhead expenses,” Milley Habito of Gabi Na Naman Productions (the producers of the show) said in a statement.

The show will feature the three singing their greatest hits and “never-before-seen collaborations,” according to the release.

The funds that will be raised in the concert will be used “to cover some of the funds needed to support employees and workers of independent music venues and bars.”

“We cannot imagine a vibrant, bustling music scene without these people who have dedicated their lives in helping run the gigs. The waiters, cooks, kitchen helpers, cashiers, parking attendants, food servers, tech guys, security personnel and other employees deserve our help too,” he explained.

Aia de Leon was the former vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the band Imago, known for songs like “Taralets” (2004) and “Rainsong” (2001). She was with the band from its inception and left in 2013.

Barbie Almalbis was the former vocalist of Barbie’s Cradle and pursued a solo career in 2006. She is known for “Just A Smile,” the theme song of the 2006 Close-Up TV commercial, “Torpe” (1997); and Barbie’s Cradle’s version of Ryan Cayabyab’s “Limang Dipang Tao” (2003).

Kitchie Nadal is also the former lead vocalist of a band, this time of Mojofly. She pursued a solo career in 2004 when she released the songs “Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin” and “Same Ground” from her self-titled debut album.

The online concert's beneficiaries include independent music venues such as Route 196, Mow's, Saguijo Café & Bar, Jess and Pat's, '70s Bistro, 123 Block, and Social House.


















