Fil-Am Jackie Buntan impressive in ONE muay thai debut

FILIPINO-American fighter Jackie Buntan was impressive in her ONE Championship debut, topping Wondergirl Fairtex of Thailand in their Super Series muay thai match on Friday at “ONE: Fists of Fury” at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ms. Buntan, 23, controlled the fight throughout the contest, punctuated by a solid left punch to the head of Wondergirl to send the latter to the canvas face first in the opening round.

The Thai was able to continue after, but could not get much headway as Ms. Buntan made sure she was ahead each time of her opponent en route to the unanimous decision to victory.

“I’m happy with this win. Everything worked out as expected,” said Ms. Buntan, born to Filipino parents in California, in the virtual post-fight interview.

She said her ONE Super Series debut was an experience all its own and she is proud of being able to do what she did.

Advertisement

“It was so surreal. From the warm-up to my walkout, it was overwhelming. But I settled down once I entered the cage and we touched gloves,” she said.

“We did not come all the way from Los Angeles to do nothing. I was an underdog entering the fight, but it was fine with me. With this win, I think I was able to put my name out there,” Ms. Buntan added.

Moving ahead, Ms. Buntan said she is looking forward to having more fights under ONE Championship, including competing in the Philippines when it is already allowed. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo