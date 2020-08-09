FIBA releases revamped guidelines for return to basketball

STAYING true to its push of adapting to the continuously changing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, world basketball governing body FIBA (International Basketball Federation) recently released a revamped version of its restart guidelines which came out earlier this year.

The second edition of the restart guidelines contains additions seen fit by the FIBA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, which monitors the developments related to the pandemic and is working closely working with the different national federations and leagues, with the end view of providing direction and advice for the restart of basketball activities and competitions.

Also going through some revisions is the risk assessment tool which was produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization.

Included in the latest return guidelines is the aspect regarding the spread of the coronavirus disease (2019) pandemic through aerosol. This is under the guidelines covering the close inspection of basketball venues and facilities so as to ensure ventilation is safe for attendees and spectators.

Also included are additional specific risk mitigation considerations to support professional leagues as well as national competitions in their restarts.

For the risk assessment tool, additions are the inclusion of the aspects regarding the possibility of modification of event delivery format; addition of the Decision Tree; and addition of the Risk Communication tab as communication of the COVID-19 risk to individuals in a mass gathering is considered as important as the other factors for risk assessment.

FIBA said the documents are updated regularly so as to provide a checklist to ensure any decisions on basketball events are based on an assessment of risks and the best chance of a successful restart.

It was quick to say, however, that these are not intended to supplant the guidance and restrictions of governments and public health authorities.

“As the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 continue to change around the world, we have witnessed some of our member federations and their leagues implement a safe and successful return to basketball in the past few months at the national level,” said FIBA Secretary-General Andreas Zagklis of the continuous updating of the restart guidelines and risk assessment tools.

“FIBA considers the well-being as well as the mental and physical health of all involved in our sport to be of paramount importance,” he added.

The second edition of the FIBA Restart Guidelines can be seen in this link http://www.fiba.basketball/documents/restart-guidelines-for-national-federations-en. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









