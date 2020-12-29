Fewer Filipinos greeting New Year with hope — poll

MAJORITY of Filipinos are entering 2021 with hope rather than fear, though at a lower percentage than last year, the Social Weather Stations (SWS) reported on Tuesday.

In its Nov. 21-25 survey, SWS found that 91% of adult Filipinos will enter the new year with hope despite the coronavirus pandemic, but down from 96% in 2019.

Meanwhile, Filipinos who will enter 2021 with fear rose to 7%, three percentage points up compared to the previous year.

The survey also found that 83% of those expecting a sad Christmas are entering 2021 with hope.

“Among those who expected a happy Christmas, more have hope for the New Year than among those who expected a sad Christmas,” SWS said in a statement.

Advertisement

Only 50% of adult Filipinos expected this Christmas to be “happy,” 15% expected it to be “sad,” while 33% answered neither happy nor sad.

A total of 1,500 adults participated in face-to-face interviews for the non-commissioned survey. Of whom, 600 were from areas in Luzon outside the capital Metro Manila, and 300 each in Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao.

It has a sampling error of ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4% for Balance Luzon, and ±6% for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao. — Charmaine A. Tadalan