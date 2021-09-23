Home Spotlight FEU to conduct virtual stockholders’ meet on October 16 Spotlight FEU to conduct virtual stockholders’ meet on October 16 September 23, 2021 | 8:00 am Facebook Twitter Linkedin The 2021 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Far Eastern University, Inc. (FEU) will be conducted virtually on October 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Atty. Howard Calleja talks about ethical pitfalls in handling high-profile cases on e-platform ACCESS Globe, Quezon City empower students and residents with digital tools BDO Foundation receives Enterprise Asia award for 5th straight year SPOTLIGHT Elevate your dining room with Wilcon Depot