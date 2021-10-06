The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the multispecialty building, Felicidad Sy Hall.

Funded by the Felicidad T. Sy Foundation (FTSFI), this is the second medical building that the Sy family supported for UP Manila – PGH. Back in 2019, the family, through their Henry Sy Foundation collaborated with the University of the Philippines Medical Alumni Foundation Inc. (UPMAFI) to support the construction of an 11-story Medical Sciences Building.

According to UP-PGH Director Dr. Gap Legaspi, the 15-story building will house the neuroscience department as well as other specialties such as orthopedic, dermatology, oncology, laboratory, psychiatry, ICU, and ophthalmology, among others—to bring quality medical services to the Filipino people.

He also said that this building is designed to be the first pandemic-ready building and will have the most advanced laboratory in the country.

“Putting up this building is not only an infrastructure achievement – it’s a big achievement for anyone who dreams big for UP. Our alumni and current UP students always have a big dream for the university and the hospital. Through this kind of collaboration, we can realize that there’s always a way to do it and achieve our dreams,” Dr. Legaspi stated.

Through a video message, Ms. Teresita T. Sy conveyed Nanang’s excitement and commitment for the said project: “My mom is excited that her personal foundation was invited into this worthy project. She’s always happy when her foundation is supporting developments that are focused on health and wellness issues.”

UP President Danilo Concepcion also expressed his gratitude to the FTSFI and the Sy family for supporting this infrastructure project for the betterment of Filipino people in need of medical interventions.

“Lubos po ang ating pasasalamat sa FTSFI at sa Sy Family sa kanilang kabutihang loob sa pagsuporta sa pagpapatayo ng gusaling ito. Gusaling kailangang kailangan natin upang maparami pa natin ang mga doktor na ating sasanayin dito sa PGH at upang dumami pa ang mga pasyenteng magagamot at mapagsisilbihan natin. Makasisiguro kayo na ito po ay aming pagyayamanain para sa taumbayan,” Concepcion said.

Furthermore, UP Chancellor Carmencita Padilla underscored the importance of collaboration for making this effort come into fruition: “At the end of the day, we cannot come up with these big things around us without collaboration. This is a big day not only for UP Manila and PGH community, but also for the Filipino patients. It is indeed a fruit of collaborative planning and the philanthropic spirit of the Sy family.”

“This Felicidad Sy Hall will be a place of healing, innovation, compassion, wisdom, and courage! Thank you to our donors and partners who have continuously trusted us to be the hope and beacon of our people,” Padilla concluded.

The Felicidad T. Sy Foundation Inc. (FTSFI) is a personal foundation of the SM matriarch, “Nanang” Felicidad T. Sy. Aside from infrastructure projects, FTSFI also supports the restoration and building of Catholic churches, provides SM employees with spiritual development programs, and carries out special projects enabling church leaders and ministers to spread social good through spiritual wellness and promotion of culture.

Felicidad T. Sy Foundation is an affiliate of SM Foundation.

