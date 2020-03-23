FedEx continues to reach virus-stricken locations

MULTINATIONAL logistics company FedEx Corp. said it continues with its delivery services to and from areas affected by the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

It said it was delivering medical supplies donated by international non-government organizations to the Philippines’ Health department.

“FedEx is adhering to all regulations and guidelines from government authorities related to containment of COVID-19. As an essential service, we continue to operate to and from impacted areas as local conditions and restrictions allow, and are taking recommended precautions in terms of team member and customer health and safety,” FedEx said in a statement on March 20.

In a statement on March 18, the express transportation company said it was handling delivery of relief aid donated by International Medical Corps (IMC) and Heart to Heart International (HHI) to the Philippines through the Department of Health (DoH).

“To aid in the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines, IMC, which tags itself as a ‘global first responder,’ shipped thousands of surgical masks and gloves, protective face shields and aprons, and medical equipment,” it said.

FedEx said government restrictions on work and travel could affect its inbound and outbound deliveries to and from areas affected by the virus.









“Customers can visit fedex.com or tnt.com to check the status of their shipments,” it said.

FedEx previously operated its Asia Pacific hub in Subic Bay in Zambales. However, the company transferred its operations to China, where it opened its Asia-Pacific hub in the international airport in Guangzhou in February 2009. FedEx decommissioned its facility in Subic in June 2009.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte placed the entire island of Luzon under “enhanced community quarantine” until April 12 as a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Customs bureau said it had processed 189 shipments of medical supplies and other emergency items needed for responses against COVID-19 as of March 19.

The bureau will also establish a “one-stop shop” for donations and other relief goods coming into the country via its ports to accelerate the processing.

It said ports in Luzon are operating with a lean workforce as ordered but assured that shipments of medical and emergency supplies will still be processed and released at an accelerated pace. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















