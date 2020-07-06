Fe Del Mundo Medical Center opens its new PCR laboratory

In the heart of Banawe, Quezon City,is all set to do PCR testing in its Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory. The said PCR laboratory is DOH, WHO and RITM certified, run by highly-trained and experienced doctors and staff. It is a collaboration project of Mount Grace Hospitals, Inc. and UNILAB, Inc., the country’s leading pharmaceutical and health care company, to help the country expand its testing capacity for COVID-19. FDMMC is the designated COVID-Accepting Hospital (COVAH) of Mt. Grace Hospitals, Inc., which is a member of the United Laboratories Group.









