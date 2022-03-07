THE FILM Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) celebrates women in film at the Cine Filipina film festival which runs from March 7 to 27 on the FDCP Channel online streaming platform (www.fdcpchannel.ph).

The second edition of the film festival carries the theme, “Juana Tunggo sa Kaunalaran” and will focus on films and activities on the journey of women and their contributions to society.

Cine Filipina is an initiative to celebrate National Women’s Month through online film screenings and limited onsite screenings at Cinematheque Centers, panel discussions, and other initiatives throughout March.

“We need to watch and believe how women do it, how they triumph, conquer, and how their strength has saved people and situation,” FDCP Chairperson and CEO Mary Liza Bautista Diño-Seguerra said at the film festival’s online opening program on March 6.

“These films will show that strength,” she said, “In the words of [Australian feminist and writer] G.D. Anderson, ‘Feminism isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It is about changing the way the world perceives that strength.’”

THE FILMS

Beginning March 7, 11 short films under Cine Marya will be streaming for free and will be accessible via the channel’s “Basic” tab. The short films are: J.I. Hamid’s Adira; Gary Tabanera’s Binakol sa Dahon; Julius Lumiqued’s Dad-aan Na; Nigel Santos’ Dalaginding na si Isang; Mel Aguilar-Maestro’s Hakab; Mariel Ong’s Night Shift; Kim Timan and Sam Villareal’s Noontime Drama; Jochelle Casilad’s She’s Perfect; Arjanmar Rebeta’s Super-able; Angela Andres’ Super Woman; and Aimee Apostol-Escasa’s Winged Dreams to the Blue Heavens.

In line with International Women’s Day, Lino Brocka’s classic film Insiang (1976) will be screened on the virtual cinema at 7 p.m.

From ABS-CBN Film Restoration – Sagip Pelikula project, the digitally restored and remastered version of the 1997 classic Hanggang Kailan Kita Mamahalin, starring Lorna Tolentino and Richard Gomez, will be available for rent beginning March 7 at P120. The rented film will be available for one week if unplayed, and for 48 hours to finish viewing once it has started to be played. It is accessible within Philippine territory only.

Meanwhile, Joachim Trier’s Oscar nominated The Worst Person in the World (2021) will have limited on-site screenings at the Cinematheque Centres in Manila, Iloilo, Negros, Davao, and Nabunturan.

The FDCP Talks on Cine Filipina can be viewed on the “Events” tab of the FDCP Channel at 7 p.m. The topics and schedules are as follows: “Changing Times, Evolving Roles” on March 13 will cover a discussion on roles previously only given to men that are now held by women in the film industry; “Women and Art Forms” on March 18, will focus on outstanding and globally recognized women artists; “Women in Action” on March 20 will highlight government officials in women-centric organizations.

A Cinema Filipina edition of the FDCP Channel Game Night will be hosted by DJ Jhai Ho on March 26, 7 p.m. Participation and viewing are free.

RETROSPECTIVE

The film festival concludes on March 27, 7 p.m., with a closing program, and the Martika Ramirez Escobar Retrospective at 8 p.m. via the “Subscription” tab. The retrospective is a video-on-demand showcase of short films by Ms. Ramirez as cinematographer, writer, and director.

The films in the retrospective are 5 Ning Gatpanapun; Ang Maangas, Ang Marikit, at ang Makata; Asan Si Lolo Me?; Dindo; Living Things; and Pusong Bato.

“I make films because I learn many things from people and about life. In the process of making it, I gain more understanding of how people respond,” Ms. Escobar said in English and Filipino during the opening program. “I learn a lot about myself, my family, and many things that I initially have no knowledge about. The world expands and I realize that the world is beautiful because I make films.”

In Jan. 2022, Ms. Escobar’s Leonor will Never Die won the Special Jury Prize for Innovative Spirit at the Sundance Film Festival’s World Cinematic Drama Section — making her the first Filipino feature film director to win at the prestigious film festival.

To subscribe to and watch the festival films, visit www.fdcpchannel.ph for monthly access all films on-demand for P99. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/FDCP.ph. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman