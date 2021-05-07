The local Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the use of ivermectin by humans against a certain type of parasitic worm.

The certificate pf product registration paves the way for the drug to be sold commercially, FDA Director-General Rolando Enrique G. Domingo told an online news briefing on Wednesday.

Lloyd Laboratories applied for the certificate for locally manufactured ivermectin as a drug against roundworm, he said. It was approved after the company submitted data on the quality and stability of the product.

Some doctors and politicians have been pushing for the use of ivermectin as a treatment for the coronavirus.

The Health department earlier said there was insufficient evidence to recommend the use of ivermectin against COVID-19. It added that only hospitals given a compassionate special permit could distribute the drug. —

