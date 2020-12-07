Farmgate price of palay rises 1.6% in late Nov.

THE AVERAGE farmgate price of palay, or unmilled rice, rose 1.6% week on week to P15.63 per kilogram in the third week of November, with the price down 0.4% year on year, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its weekly update on palay, rice, and corn prices, the PSA said the average wholesale price of well-milled rice rose 0.2% to P37.64 while the retail price was flat at P41.29.

The average wholesale price of regular-milled rice rose 0.2% to P33.52 while the retail price rose 0.1% to P36.39.

The farmgate price of yellow corn grain rose 0.6% week on week to P11.95.

The average wholesale price of yellow corn grain rose 0.8% to P19.59 while the retail price rose 0.4% to P24.54.

The farmgate price of white corn grain rose 1% week on week to P13.03.

The average wholesale price of white corn grain rose 0.8% to P16.20 while the retail price rose 0.4% to P25.11.

The PSA released two weeks’ worth of data in its latest update.

In the second week of November, the farmgate price of palay fell 0.2% week on week to P15.38 per kilogram. The price fell 1.5% from a year earlier.

The farmgate price of yellow corn grain rose 0.5% to P11.88, while the farmgate price of white corn grain rose 0.6% to P12.90. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave